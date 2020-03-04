Mahathir denies his resignation as premier set off political crisis

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad denied yesterday that his resignation sparked Malaysia's political crisis, while indicating that the saga was not yet over.

After two days of apparent calm following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's swearing-in as Prime Minister on Sunday, Tun Dr Mahathir put up a short post on his Facebook page and blog pushing back against allegations that his resignation set off last week's unprecedented turmoil.

Implying that his supporters had betrayed him in front of the King, he said he resigned on Feb 24 because he had lost the support of his allies.

"The Prime Minister alleged that the political crisis began when I, Mahathir Mohamad, resigned as prime minister," he wrote, referring to a televised speech by Mr Muhyiddin on Monday.

"Why would I resign for no reason? I, who was allegedly backed by the government parties and opposition, including Najib Tun Razak and a few others who are currently undergoing trials for corruption charges? It doesn't make sense."

He added: "What is true is that I resigned because in the statements made before the King, I no longer had the support from my supporters. I did not have the majority and was no longer qualified to be prime minister."

He also lamented the fact that his idea to have a non-partisan unity government was rejected: "I suggested a government that would include non-politicians who are knowledgeable. Party members would also join but as a regular person and not beholden to their party's agenda."

He ended his post with question marks, suggesting that the saga is still playing out.

"So I resigned. And the crisis prolonged. I do not know when it will end??" he wrote.

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Mr Muhyiddin said Dr Mahathir had triggered the crisis by resigning.

He said his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which was founded by Dr Mahathir, had initially given its full support to the 94-year-old statesman, but Dr Mahathir had failed to obtain majority support as declared by the National Palace last Friday.

The King had then invited party leaders to nominate another candidate for prime minister, after which MPs from Bersatu and other parties proposed Mr Muhyiddin's name.

"What choice did I have? To continue supporting Mahathir who did not have majority support, or to accept the candidacy as prime minister?" he said in his speech, during which he rejected accusations that he was a traitor.

"If I kept supporting Mahathir, this political crisis would be prolonged. Parliament might have to be dissolved and a snap general election held."