Mahathir denies claim he was behind move to form Perikatan Nasional coalition

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday (Nov 30) denied a claim that he was behind the move in February to form the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with Malay parties from both sides of the aisle, reiterating that he would not team up with "kleptocrats" in the Umno leadership.

Senior Minister for Economy Azmin Ali made the claim in an interview published in The Star on Sunday, during which he also "revealed" that Tun Dr Mahathir was meant to remain as prime minister with PN.

"I have repeatedly explained that it's untrue because PN is made up of kleptocrats and is backed by Umno en bloc. If I were the one who planned it, why must I be against it... and if I accepted it, I would have definitely remained as the prime minister as claimed by Azmin," the former prime minister said in a statement.

Dr Mahathir added that it was Datuk Seri Azmin who hatched the plan to leave the then ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to form a new government with Umno, and to further his ambition of eventually becoming prime minister.

"If there was anyone who had earnestly planned to form PN and exit PH, it would have definitely been Azmin and Muhyiddin, who had gained the most. Don't forget, when all this was happening, Azmin's positions in Keadilan and PH were really threatened," he said, referring to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Mr Azmin's former party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

