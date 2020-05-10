Mahathir, Anwar team up again to return PH to power

Malaysia's two veteran politicians Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said they have set aside their differences for a renewed push to regain power for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

They said in a joint statement that they rejected the two-month-old Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration that came to power unelected, and is led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin with the backing of Umno.

Tun Dr Mahathir, 94, and Datuk Seri Anwar, 72, said that many of the reforms they introduced when PH was in power for 22 months until end-February were being dismantled.

Yesterday's joint statement came on the second anniversary of PH's unexpected victory over the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) in the May 9, 2018 general election.

Before that, BN had been in power since Malaysia gained independence 61 years ago, but many voters soured on the Umno-led coalition following the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal that tainted then Prime Minister Najib Razak.

"We have long set aside differences, disputes and disagreements for the people. We are old, and we do not have much time left," Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar said.

"Yet our fighting spirit still burns bright in the souls of the youth who dream of reforms. It is time for us to rise again and return the people's mandate to the rightful owners."

The two politicians also said in their statement: "Two years ago, people from all religions and races helped us through donations and contributions, their voices and suggestions, hope and spirit, to see change for the better in our beloved country."

The surprise move was announced as Parliament is set to sit on May 18, the first time since Tan Sri Muhyiddin and his loose alliance snatched power two months ago. There will also be a 15-day sessions of the Lower House in July.

The Sunday Times has learnt that, as of last week, parliamentary seating arrangements indicate that PM Muhyiddin's alliance has 113 seats and the opposition 107. Two MPs remain independent.

A minimum of 112 seats is needed for control of the House.

Just two weeks ago, the two men were still fighting each other. After Dr Mahathir described Mr Anwar as "crazy" for being impatient to become prime minister, the younger politician replied: "Who is crazy to continue to be PM at the age of 90 or 95?"

Timeline of events

MONDAY, FEB 24 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, whose president is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, exits the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, and 11 MPs from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) led by deputy president Azmin Ali leave the party. PH no longer has the minimum 112 MPs needed to govern. Tun Dr Mahathir resigns as Malaysia's prime minister and Bersatu chairman. But Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin appoints him interim prime minister until a new leader is chosen. Cabinet dissolves. TUESDAY, FEB 25 The King begins one-on-one interviews with lawmakers to determine whom they want as the next prime minister, and whether Parliament should be dissolved or a new government allowed to be formed. WEDNESDAY, FEB 26 Dr Mahathir appears on national television and says he is seeking to form a unity government of individuals who will set aside party politics and ideology. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says all 92 PH MPs back him as premier candidate. THURSDAY, FEB 27 Dr Mahathir agrees to return as Bersatu chairman. PH rejects Dr Mahathir's plan for a government that abandons PH's coalition manifesto. FRIDAY, FEB 28 The Conference of Rulers meets the King to discuss the political crisis. The King later says he, and not a session of Parliament, will decide whom the next prime minister will be. Bersatu says it will nominate Mr Muhyiddin as its prime minister candidate. Umno, Parti Islam SeMalaysia, the Malaysian Chinese Association and the Malaysian Indian Congress also back Mr Muhyiddin as prime minister. They are joined by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition. SUNDAY, MARCH 1 The King swears in Mr Muhyiddin as Malaysia's prime minister. MONDAY, MARCH 9 Prime Minister Muhyiddin unveils his Cabinet. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 Malaysia's new government imposes a movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19. MONDAY, MAY 4 Mr Muhyiddin relaxes the curbs, puts in place "conditional MCO". SATURDAY, MAY 9 Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar announce a truce in a joint statement, as they make a new push for PH to regain power.

The latest truce followed decades of a love-hate relationship between Dr Mahathir and his former protege. When PH scored a stunning victory in the general election, Dr Mahathir became prime minister for the second time, while Mr Anwar, who was in prison, was given a royal pardon and released.

But Mr Anwar's supporters were pushing him to take over the premiership within two years, while Dr Mahathir pushed back. The tensions between the two leaders over the handover destablised PH, as did the constant fight between Mr Anwar and his then deputy Azmin Ali over control of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Voters, meanwhile, were unhappy as the government had failed to rein in inflation, while Malay voters were concerned over the perceived erosion of Malay and Muslim rights under PH.

On Feb 24, Dr Mahathir shocked Malaysians by unexpectedly stepping down as prime minister, while Datuk Seri Azmin and a group of MPs left PKR to team up with Mr Muhyiddin.

Today, though PN is led by Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Azmin, the second most powerful official in the Cabinet, Umno has indicated it does not want to formalise the PN pact. Umno leaders said they prefer to consolidate a pact between the party and Parti Islam SeMalaysia called Muafakat Nasional, as they see a return to power with help from the Islamist party.

Dr Mahathir, in a video released yesterday, said that should PN collapse, the Malay votes will remain with the Umno-PAS pact, leaving PM Muhyiddin and his Bersatu faction with a "devastating loss".