Mahathir allowed to go home but gets treatment at hospital

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, continues to undergo treatment at the National Heart Institute but has been allowed to go home, his office said yesterday.

He has been permitted to go home and return to the hospital for physiotherapy and further treatment and has been advised not to receive visitors, his office said in a statement.

In a video message, he said he goes back to the hospital in the evenings after spending the day at home as he still has to undergo certain procedures.

"I have recovered, not fully," he said in the video, in which he was seen walking slowly without assistance.

In the video, Tun Dr Mahathir thanked those who had sent him flowers and cards and prayed for his recovery.

The two-time prime minister of Malaysia is still an active lawmaker and was re-admitted to hospital for treatment after undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what treatments Dr Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had received.

REUTERS