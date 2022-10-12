Mahathir, 97, to defend Langkawi seat in next general election

PUTRAJAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is 97, will defend his Langkawi Parliament seat in the coming general election.

He will represent his party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, but said he is not the party's prime minister candidate.

"We won't decide who will be the prime minister candidate, as it is relevant only if we win," Tun Dr Mahathir said at a press conference on Tuesday organised by Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), a Malay-Muslim movement to which Pejuang belongs.

His son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, is president of Pejuang.

Dr Mahathir said GTA will vie for 120 of the 222 parliamentary seats up for grabs. The group's candidates will contest using the Pejuang logo and banner, save in Kelantan state where they will use the Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) logo. This is because GTA has yet to be registered as a political party.

GTA consists of four political parties, namely Pejuang, Putra, the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia.

Having led the country for 22 years until 2003, Dr Mahathir came out of retirement to forge the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition that won the last election in 2018. That alliance fell apart in February 2020 after dozens of MPs, including those from his former party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, defected, ending Dr Mahathir's second stint as prime minister.

On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir said that GTA would consider teaming up with Bersatu in the upcoming polls.

The elder statesman also predicted that disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak would be released from jail if his graft-tainted ruling party Umno wins the general election.

Najib began a 12-year jail term in August after being convicted in the first of several cases related to the looting of billions of dollars from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Monday, buckling to pressure from factions in Umno that remain loyal to Najib and others charged with corruption.

Dr Mahathir warned that Umno would rush to get Najib released from prison through a royal pardon as well as drop dozens of other graft charges if it wins the election.

"Should they be able to win and form the government, that is the first objective, (it's) not about the welfare of the people," he said.

Criminal prosecution of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 47 graft charges, will also be dropped, Dr Mahathir said.

Najib and Zahid have both pleaded not guilty, saying they are victims of a political vendetta.

