Magnitude 6.7 quake hits south of the Philippine capital

MANILA (REUTERS, AFP) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck south of the Philippine capital early on Saturday (July 24), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The agency said aftershocks were expected from the tectonic earthquake, which had a depth of 116km and struck off the main island of Luzon at 4.48am (4.48am Singapore time). It was followed a few minutes later with a 5.8-magnitude quake in the same region that was also deep.

The agency did not expect any damage, said AFP.

Some residents in the capital region were awakened by the quake, which lasted nearly a minute.

“The quake was deep so there is no tsunami,” Renato Solidum, director of the Seismology agency, told DZRH radio station “In Manila, the intensity 4.0 or 5.0 is strong but not yet destructive.”

The epicentre was 16km south-west of Batangas province, Solidum said.

“It was very strong, we were alarmed,” said police Major Ronnie Aurellano in Calatagan municipality, Batangas province, which is south of Manila and near the epicentre.

“It’s raining very hard here as well, but our people here are used to earthquakes. They’re aware of the duck, hold and cover when there’s an earthquake.”

The Southeast Asian country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes.