LOMBOK, INDONESIA (AFP, REUTERS) - A fresh strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok Sunday (Aug 19), just weeks after a quake which killed more than 460 people, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was centred west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok, the USGS said, at a relatively shallow depth of 7.9km.

Residents said the quake was felt strongly in East Lombok.

