Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Moro Gulf, Mindanao region in the Philippines. PHOTO: USGS
MANILA (REUTERS, XINHUA) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Moro Gulf, Mindanao region in the Philippines on Saturday (Aug 13), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, EMSC said.

Tremors were also felt in the cities of Cotabato, General Santos, Davao and Kidapawan, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the tectonic quake would trigger aftershocks but was unlikely to cause any damage. 

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire". 

This story is developing.

