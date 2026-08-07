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Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

MANILA – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on Aug 7, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and was felt in the capital Manila, Reuters witnesses said.

The quake, recorded at 10.38am, was located about 21km south-west of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, at a depth of 10km, PHIVOLCS said in an initial advisory.

Reuters witnesses in Manila said the shaking was felt in an office building in the capital. Employees at a state agency building were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

PHIVOLCS said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.