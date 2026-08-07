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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.

MANILA – A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on Aug 7 , according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and was felt in the capital Manila, Reuters witnesses said.

The quake, recorded at 10.38am, was located about 21km south-west of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro, at a depth of 10km, PHIVOLCS said in an initial advisory.

Reuters witnesses in Manila said the shaking was felt in an office building in the capital. Employees at a state agency building were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

PHIVOLCS said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible. REUTERS