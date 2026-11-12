Machete-wielding man shot dead after severing police officer’s hand in Malaysia

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The suspect was shot after he was spotted near a playground.

GOMBAK – A foreign man who allegedly hacked off a policeman’s right hand during an attack at an apartment in Desa Amanpuri, Kepong, in Malaysia was shot dead.

Armed with two machetes, the suspect charged out of a residential unit and attacked police officers, firefighters and Health Ministry staff at about 7pm on Nov 11.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the suspect was shot after he was spotted near a playground, not far from the apartment, between 7.30pm and 8pm, shortly after injuring the policeman.

After the suspect attempted to attack police officers again, several shots were fired in self-defence in an attempt to apprehend him.

“The gunshots injured the suspect and police personnel made efforts to take him to hospital for treatment,” he told reporters at Selayang Hospital late on the night of Nov 11.

Shazeli said the suspect was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

“The 26-year-old Lance-Corporal, whose right hand was severed in the attack, was reported to be in stable condition and undergoing surgery at Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK