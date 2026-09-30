‘Luxury villas’ demolished at Indonesian prison as probe finds ‘abuse of authority’

A well-appointed restroom is seen in one of the "villas" in the Cibinong men's prison, where inmates allegedly paid rent for the luxury accommodation.

JAKARTA – An excavator smashed through roofs and walls, leaving piles of rubble where a cluster of “luxury villas” stood inside an Indonesian prison amid allegations that selected inmates received special treatment, as the authorities said an investigation had preliminarily found an abuse of authority.

Ten buildings at Cibinong Class 2A prison in Bogor, West Java, were demolished on Sept 30 after lawmakers and the prison authorities agreed to tear them down, saying they were not state assets and had been built without permits along a riverbank where construction was prohibited.

Footage showed the excavator tearing through the white-painted buildings as roofs and ceiling frames collapsed. Before the demolition, officers removed mattresses, sofas, cupboards, refrigerators and televisions and loaded them onto trucks .

The Ministry of Immigration and Corrections classified the case as a serious disciplinary violation that could lead to sanctions ranging from demotion to dismissal. “The preliminary conclusion is that there was an abuse of authority,” ministry inspector-general Rudi Setiawan told a press conference at Cibinong prison on Sept 30.

The demolition came a week after Indonesia’s national Ombudsman found inmates apparently living outside their regular prison blocks in unusually well-equipped residences during a surprise inspection on Sept 23.

Inspectors had initially sought to enter the regular cell blocks but were refused entry despite presenting an official assignment letter . They instead investigated a fenced-off area about 100m away and found more than 10 residential units resembling homestays, terraced houses and villas.

Ten buildings at Cibinong Class 2A prison in Bogor, West Java, were demolished on Sept 30 after lawmakers and the prison authorities agreed to tear them down. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM TIKTOK

One occupant told inspectors he was an inmate. The Ombudsman later said some residences housed several inmates and others just one, while one inmate acknowledged paying to stay there. Investigators have yet to establish how much was paid or to whom.

Five senior prison officials, including the warden and head of prison security, were suspended on Sept 26.

Footage showed the excavator tearing through the white-painted buildings as roofs and ceiling frames collapsed. PHOTO: AFP

At a parliamentary hearing two days later, Corrections director-general Mashudi, who goes by one name, maintained that the buildings were official residences for prison staff but acknowledged that 13 of 16 were not registered in the government’s state asset system. Of those 13, 10 were identified as outside the ministry’s assets and demolished on Sept 30.

Rudi said investigators were trying to establish who had allowed people to occupy the buildings.

“As the Ombudsman saw, some of these buildings were indeed occupied or inhabited, as indicated by photographs. We have obtained some information about who was there, and we are following up on who allowed this to happen and other matters,” he said.

Investigators were also examining the procurement of a gym and a room intended for a golf simulator. Rudi said the simulator had not been completed , with only carpeting done .

Officials carry away a large-screen television from one of the "villas" in the Cibinong men's prison, where inmates allegedly paid rent for the luxury accommodation. PHOTO: AFP

Officials questioned the suspended warden Wisnu Hani Putranto again on Sept 29 and confronted him with information obtained during earlier questioning, Rudi said.

He said investigators had yet to determine who was responsible and needed to examine other accounts and evidence before reaching final conclusions.

Officials carry away plush furniture from one of the "villas" in the Cibinong men's prison, before the demolition of the structures in Bogor on Sept 30. PHOTO: AFP

Lawmakers also sought to ensure evidence was preserved before the demolition.

“Everything has been examined, recorded, photographed and inventoried,” said Sugiat Santoso, deputy chairman of the House of Representatives’ Commission 13, during an inspection of the prison on Sept 30. He said Commission 13, which oversees regulatory reform and human rights, also called for unauthorised buildings and facilities at prisons across Indonesia to be removed or brought into compliance so that inmates receive equal treatment.

On Sept 25 , Sugiat had described the units as “luxury villas” suspected of being used by inmates.

The ministry is expected to present further findings to Commission 13 at another parliamentary hearing on Oct 5.