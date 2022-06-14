Lure of S'pore makes it harder for Johor hotels to hire workers

JOHOR BAHRU • While hotels around Malaysia are facing a shortage of workers, establishments in Johor are finding it extra hard to recruit as locals are more keen to take up jobs in Singapore due to the high exchange rate.

The general manager of a resort in Skudai, Mr Sunny Soo, said his workers would have to juggle different tasks for the time being as it tries to employ more people.

"At the moment, we are still able to fully operate with the employees we have as they are well equipped to handle work from different departments," he said in an interview. "This means that if we are facing a shortage of housekeepers during a busy period, those from other departments could help out. We also have part-time workers supporting our staff from time to time."

He added: "The added challenge we have in Johor is that we have to compete with employers in Singapore who are able to give better salaries due to the high exchange rate."

Besides the high exchange rate of the Singaporean dollar, visitors from the Republic also made up the highest number of international arrivals in Malaysia.

In 2019, over 10.16 million Singaporeans crossed the border into Malaysia, followed by those from Indonesia (3.62 million), China (3.11 million), Thailand (1.88 million) and Brunei (1.22 million).

The marketing and communication manager of a hotel in Johor Bahru, Mr Keyin Tay, said there had been a slight improvement in the manpower issue compared to the past two months.

"We have been able to slowly recruit a few more workers, including part-timers, in the past two months. This has helped to reduce the load on our existing workers.

"During the Hari Raya holidays, all our staff, including security officers, receptionists and even engineers, had to help our housekeepers cope with a sudden influx of visitors," he said.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Johor chapter chairman Ivan Teo said the manpower situation was expected to persist for at least a few more months.

"We are still facing a dire lack of manpower, and the situation has not improved much over the past few months. It would take some time," he said.

"Our biggest problem is not being able to employ foreign workers. Even if the government could help expedite the process, it may still be difficult to attract foreigners to work here due to the weakening of the ringgit," he said.

"They also have the option of working in Singapore now that the border is open," Mr Teo said, adding that the lack of man-power had driven some hoteliers to operate at only a portion of their full capacity.

Tourism Johor director Suhairi Hashim said the state government was looking into introducing a training programme for locals as an effort to help hoteliers.

"From what we have collected so far, we find that hoteliers are facing the most number of problems in getting housekeepers as those positions used to be taken up by foreign workers," he said.

"We understand that it is challenging for hotels here to compete with employers in Singapore as locals can be paid three times higher for doing similar jobs. This is a big hurdle that we need to face," Mr Suhairi said.

The Johor government is looking into offering free training to fresh graduates as well as students who have just completed their SPM (equivalent to GCE 'O' level), he said, adding that the programme is expected to start in September.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK