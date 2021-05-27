LRT trains successfully removed from KL crash site, says transport minister

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The two trains involved in the collision on the Kelana Jaya line have successfully been removed from the crash site in Kuala Lumpur, three days earlier than scheduled.

This was possible after the Recovery Rapid Rail Team worked round-the-clock on three non-stop shifts, said Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

Datuk Seri Wee said train TR40, which was empty at the time of the collision, was brought to the Subang depot at 3.45am while the TR81 train, which had passengers that night, arrived at the Gombak tail track at 4.51am on Thursday (May 27).

"Prasarana will focus its track recovery works from the Kampung Baru station to the KLCC station," Dr Wee said on Facebook. Prasarana is the government-owned public transport operator.

"But the recovery team has to 'power down' the entire stretch that is involved which is from the Dang Wangi station to the Damai station. This involves five LRT stations along that stretch due to the 'power down'."

The five stations were Damai, KLCC, Ampang Park, Kampung Baru and Dang Wangi.

Dr Wee added that once the recovery works on that stretch is completed, the Land Public Transport Agency will perform checks to ensure the track's safety.

Due to the effects of the "power down" and with the closure of one track, Dr Wee said this has resulted in a bottleneck as operations are currently being conducted on only one track from the Damai station to the Pasar Seni station.

This, he said, takes a train about 16 minutes to go through that stretch.

A platoon method will be used to allow two trains to enter the same track to reduce the bottleneck situation, he added.

Dr Wee also assured the public that 58 LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line will operate fully without reducing its frequency.

"I give my assurance that Prasarana will work hard to repair the tracks today so that the LRT services on the Kelana Jaya line will be restored as soon as possible," he said.

"When the track is fixed, there will no longer be a bottleneck and the LRT services will resume their operation at 50 per cent capacity as required throughout the MCO 3.0," he said, referring to the ongoing four-week movement control order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday night, a train under manual control that was undergoing testing ran into another that was carrying 213 passengers between the underground KLCC and Kampung Baru stations.

The incident left 47 people severely injured and 166 others with light injuries. They were taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment.