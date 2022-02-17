Low uptake of postal voting by Johoreans in S’pore

Only a tiny fraction of Singapore-based Johor voters have registered to vote by post in the upcoming state election, with just days before the registration deadline closes this week, according to a new youth-based party

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), which is making its electoral debut at the March 12 polls, yesterday said that more than 1,000 Johoreans in Singapore had registered to be postal voters – an option made available for the first time for Malaysians living in Singapore, Thailand, Brunei and Kalimantan, which is the Indonesian part of Borneo.

This would mean that just over 1 per cent of the estimated 100,000 Johor voters working in Singapore had registered, the party said.

Registration with the Election Commission for those residing in Singapore is to close tomorrow.

“We would like to urge Malaysians living in Singapore to register now for a big change,” Muda said. In a social media video earlier in the week, Muda’s president, Mr Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, made the same appeal, telling Johor voters that it would take just five minutes to register.

The postal vote service for residents in neighbouring countries is one of several electoral reforms taking effect with the Johor election. The EC previously only allowed overseas postal voting for those living in countries away from neighbouring regions.

Dr Sueanne Lim, a Johor voter in Singapore, said she was excited to be able to take part in the polls despite not being able to return. “It’s been so hard trying to get a VTL bus ticket home for the voting weekend,” the 36-year-old physician told The Straits Times, referring to the vaccinated travel lane.

Another Johor voter in Singapore, Mr Tong Yau Long, 46, believes many of his compatriots are not aware of the new rules.

“There is definitely a lack of awareness. There was no notification of any kind. One has to be very up to date on the news or rely on word of mouth to know about this (postal voting),” the sales manager said.

Mr Tong was not aware of the election until recently and was trying to register before tomorrow’s deadline.

The EC announced the new rules on postal votes last week.

Meanwhile, Malaysia yesterday recorded a new high in Covid-19 cases, logging 27,831 in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said 99.65 per cent of these cases were asymptomatic or suffering mild symptoms.