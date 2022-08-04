Low take-up rate for Covid-19 booster shots in Malaysia

Malaysia is seeing a low take-up rate for the Covid-19 booster shot, which medical professionals say is recommended for high-risk groups.

Just under half of Malaysians, or 49.6 per cent, have taken their Covid-19 booster dose as at Tuesday. Those aged 12 to 17 have a far lower take-up rate, with only 1.5 per cent of them having received it.

In contrast, about 84 per cent of the total population have received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in their primary series of jabs.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday announced measures to raise vaccination levels among immunocompromised children and teenagers, by recategorising the first booster shot administered to them as the third dose needed to complete their primary vaccination.

Booster shots are needed because vaccine-induced immunity wanes in five to 10 months, Mr Khairy said in a statement.

Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali told Parliament yesterday that new variants of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus were more infectious than earlier variants.

He also warned that Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions, ventilator use and intensive care unit occupancy have been on the rise because of Omicron sub-variants such as BA.4 and BA.5.

Universiti Putra Malaysia epidemiologist Malina Osman told The Straits Times that people in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, those with comorbidities or those who are immunocompromised, are at risk of developing severe infection from Covid-19.

"Those with a competent immune system may also be infected but the infection generally would be mild," she said.

The available vaccines are effective against the new sub-variants, including BA.5, said Dr Malina.

People who have completed their primary vaccination series have a certain level of protection compared with those who are not vaccinated at all, she noted. But boosters are still recommended.

"Breakthrough infections may occur due to waning antibodies and certain conditions associated with an abnormal immune system. Therefore, a booster is very much recommended for those who are in the high risk group," she said.

Professor Sazaly Abu Bakar, director of the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre at Universiti Malaya, told ST that those who have already been infected with the coronavirus would have natural immunity.

"We currently do not know the percentage of the Malaysian population who have been naturally infected with the virus. This infection may also be treated as a 'booster' immunisation for those who have completed the (two-shot) regime or those who have received the first booster," he said.

Prof Sazaly said that at present, he did not see "compelling reasons for a second booster", but he suggested that those who have not yet been infected by Covid-19 should receive a booster shot at least six months after their last immunisation.

Mr Khairy last month urged those aged 50 to 59 who are without comorbidities to get their second booster shot.

The Health Ministry also recommended second booster shots for those aged 60 and above, as well as for high-risk individuals aged 18 to 59.

Malaysia recorded eight deaths and 4,201 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 96.3 per cent of active cases undergoing quarantine at home.

About 70 per cent of hospital beds nationwide are currently utilised.