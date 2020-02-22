Love in the time of coronavirus

Wearing blue surgical masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, 220 couples exchanged vows and kisses on Thursday in the central Philippines to begin their married lives in the coastal city of Bacolod. Participants had to complete health declarations detailing their travel history for 14 days, the quarantine period across the globe for arrivals from China, and the maximum incubation time for the virus. Annual mass weddings are a post-Valentine's Day tradition in the city. The Philippines recorded the first coronavirus death outside China earlier this month, among three infections - all of them Chinese nationals. At least three dozen of its citizens based overseas have caught the virus.