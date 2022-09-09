Long-reigning British and Thai monarchs shared a bond

BANGKOK - Their ancestors were "royal friends by correspondence" but Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Thailand's King Bhumibol developed a face-to-face bond during their lifetimes.

The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as Rama IX, was the second longest reigning monarch in world history at the time of his death in 2016 at age 88 - serving on the throne for seven decades and 126 days.

It was a run the late Queen Elizabeth surpassed in June before she died aged 96 on Thursday at her Scottish Highland retreat.

The Thai king had a head start, beginning his reign in 1946, while the British queen ascended the throne six years later.

But neither reached the late French King Louis XIV's record: 72 years and 110 days, which ended in 1715.

Royal friendship

The Thai and British pair forged a friendship over the decades - smiling warmly and chatting merrily as they interacted and welcomed each other on state visits, archival footage shows.

Britain was the first stop on the Western-educated King Rama IX's six-month European tour in 1960.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, the late Prince Philip, were on hand to greet the Thai monarch and his wife Queen Sirikit at Victoria Station in London.

Platform two had been jazzed up for the grand occasion, with long curtains with blue and gold tassels and giant vases of flowers including lilies and carnations.

But a BBC presenter was unimpressed and lamented the UK was unable to provide a more "glamorous" portal of arrival, noting Thailand's exotic golden pagodas, teak forests and elephants.

After a royal guard inspection, the two heads of state shared a horse-drawn carriage ride to Buckingham Palace, as well-wishers waved flags in the streets.

In February 1972, Queen Elizabeth visited Thailand for the first time, accompanied by Prince Philip and daughter Princess Anne.