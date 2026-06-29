Long queues in Jakarta as motorists switch to subsidised fuels amid price hike

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Motorcyclists queue to refuel at a Pertamina petrol station on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 31.

JAKARTA – The recent price increase of non-subsidised fuels has forced commuters and high-mobility workers to switch to subsidised fuels in an attempt to cut transportation costs, causing long queues to form at gas stations in Jakarta in Indonesia.

On June 10, Pertamina Patra Niaga, the commercial and trading arm of state energy giant Pertamina, raised the prices of unsubsidised RON92 Pertamax from 12,300 rupiah (S$0.89) to 16,250 rupiah per litre and RON-95 Pertamax Green from 12,900 rupiah to 17,000 rupiah per litre. The prices of subsidised Pertalite and Biosolar remain unchanged.

Before the price hike, ojol (online motorcycle taxi) driver Samsudin from Cipayung, East Jakarta, regularly filled his motorcycle with Pertamax, believing it offers better protection for his vehicle’s engine.

But after the price rose, he switched to Pertalite, currently priced at 10,000 rupiah per litre, despite concerns among motorists the fuel may affect engine performance.

“The price rise may be only 3,000 rupiah to 4,000 rupiah per litre, but (ride-hailing drivers’) expenses have risen sharply because we also have to cover motorcycle maintenance and other costs,” Samsudin said on June 26 near a Pertamina gas station in Kampung Rambutan, East Jakarta.

“I switched to Pertalite to keep my costs down. My income remains flat, while Pertamax prices have soared,” the 52-year-old driver added.

With the mass switch prompting longer lines at gas stations, Samsudin leaves home before dawn so he can avoid the queue and spend more time picking up fares.

When The Jakarta Post visited several gas stations in East Jakarta, South Jakarta and Bekasi, West Java, long lines of motorists waiting to fill up their motorcycles with Pertalite stretched to the stations’ entrances. Meanwhile, Pertamax pumps were largely quiet.

The massive shift from non-subsidised to subsidised fuels is inevitable after the significant price hike, argued Bhima Yudhistira of the Centre of Economic and Law Studies. Beyond the long queues, he warned that the price hike would lower the productivity of mobile workers and further erode household disposable income.

Irsyad, a 28-year-old office worker from Tangerang, Banten, is among those whose monthly budget has been strained because of the fuel price hike. To save money, he occasionally switches to Pertalite and cuts back on trips.

“I know the fuel price hike was unavoidable given current global geopolitical tensions,” he said. “But if only the government had better prepared, such a step might have been prevented.”

In April, Pertamina raised the prices of other non-subsidised fuel products, such as RON-98 Pertamax Turbo and diesel fuel Pertamina Dex, following disruptions to global oil supply triggered by the US-Israeli war on Iran that broke out in late February.

After saying the price hike was inevitable because of the conflict in the Middle East, Indonesian Empowered Consumer Forum chair Tulus Abadi warned the increase would further weaken middle-class purchasing power while accelerating the massive shift towards subsidised fuel.

He urged the government to anticipate the Pertalite shortage by efforts such as expanding subsidies for public transit to encourage more commuters to leave their private vehicles at home and ease pressure on subsidised fuel supplies.

Pertamina Patra Niaga said it is ensuring adequate Pertalite for national needs.

“Nationally, we have adequate stocks and keep optimising the distribution so we can fulfil the people’s needs well,” Pertamina Patra Niaga corporate communication vice-president Kitty Andhora said on June 27 , as quoted by Indonesia’s national news agency Antara.

The company also operates fuel terminals 24 hours a day in regions with a high demand for subsidised fuel and makes sure the fuel supply reaches gas stations early in the morning to prevent long lines later on in the day. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK