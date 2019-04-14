Long queues as Indonesians in Singapore cast early ballots at embassy

SINGAPORE - Thousands of Indonesians in Singapore headed to their embassy on Sunday (April 14) to cast their vote for a new president and Parliament, three days ahead of the general election back home.

They will pick between incumbent President Joko Widodo, who is seeking a second term, and former army general Prabowo Subianto, also his opponent in the 2014 presidential race.

They will also cast votes for the members of the House of Representatives (DPR).

Polls are set for Wednesday (April 17) in Indonesia, but some two million overseas voters cast their ballots earlier from April 8 to 14 at foreign missions.

In Singapore, an estimated 127,000 registered voters - of more than 200,000 citizens working and residing here - are expected to do so at the Embassy of Indonesia on Chatsworth Road between 8am and 6pm on Sunday (April 14).

Enthusiasm ran high as voters, from businessmen to students to domestic workers, patiently queued outside the embassy as early as 6am, two hours before polls opened.

Wearing a fiery red batik dress, banker Lany Widjaja, 62, who was the first in queue, said: "This election is important for Indonesia's future. I will choose the president whom I think will do great for Indonesia."

Related Story Indonesia election microsite: Read more stories

Related Story Indonesia elections: Highlights of the 2019 campaign

First-time voter and student Samuel, who goes by one name, said he hopes the new government will be able to improve the infrastructure and system of education in the country.

"I feel excited that I have the chance to vote for a president that will represent the millennials," the 17-year-old said.

"I hope the new government will provide better training for teachers and improve the quality of education so, Indonesians do not have to leave the country to study," he added.

Shuttle buses to the embassy were also provided from Redhill MRT station, Tanjong Katong Complex near Geylang Serai and Lucky Plaza in Orchard.

On Wednesday (April 17), more than 192 million eligible voters will be voting in the country's first-ever simultaneous presidential and legislative elections.

Most independent pollsters predict Mr Joko and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin will beat Mr Prabowo and his vice-presidential pick Sandiaga Uno, although the gap has narrowed with just days to go.

In 2014, Mr Joko defeated Mr Prabowo with 53.15 per cent of the valid votes. He had won almost 80 per cent of votes in Singapore, where around 38,000 had voted in person at the embassy as well as by post.