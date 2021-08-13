Long and winding road to vaccination in Jakarta

Hundreds of people formed a long, snaking queue to get a shot of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Jakarta yesterday. Indonesia has been struggling to rein in a surge in Covid-19 cases since June, and has become the second-hardest hit country in Asia after India. Indonesia has so far reported about 3.77 million cases and more than 113,000 deaths. Yesterday, it recorded 24,709 new cases and another 1,466 deaths, below recent peaks for both.