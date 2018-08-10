Lombok hit by another major quake

Lombok island and parts of Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province were jolted by a magnitude-6.2 earthquake yesterday, sending fresh panic among residents who were still traumatised by last Sunday's powerful quake.

The death toll has climbed to at least 259, with thousands homeless after their houses were flattened, while others preferred to remain outdoors under tents in case of more tremors.

Electricity, water and telecommunications services have been progressively restored to parts of Lombok, but residents in other districts complain of slow delivery of aid such as food and tents.

