Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke to proceed with China visit ahead of Cabinet resignation

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Loke Siew Fook’s itinerary in Beijing includes bilateral meetings and the signing of two key Memorandums of Understanding.

PETALING JAYA – Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook will proceed with his scheduled official visit to China to represent Malaysia at the 12th APEC Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing on Sept 21 and 22, before returning home to manage his resignation from the Cabinet.

The Transport Ministry confirmed in a statement on Sept 21 that Loke’s itinerary in Beijing includes bilateral meetings and the signing of two key Memorandums of Understanding (MOU).

The first agreement is a comprehensive transport cooperation MOU between the governments of Malaysia and China, covering the land, rail, maritime, aviation, and logistics sectors.

The second is an aviation safety cooperation MOU between the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The CAAM-CAAC agreement will focus on airworthiness, aviation organisation certification, personnel licensing, operational oversight, and mutual recognition of compliance findings and certificates.

Following the official engagements in Beijing, Loke will travel to Shanghai to join Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s delegation.

He is scheduled to return to Malaysia immediately after to attend to matters concerning his formal resignation as Transport Minister.

The ministry assured the public that all operations and responsibilities under its purview will continue to be executed professionally and without disruption during this period. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK