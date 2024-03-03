Logjam shocks residents in Sarawak town, heavy rain upstream believed to be cause

SIBU, Sarawak – Residents of a rural Sarawak town were shocked to see a logjam phenomenon on the Rajang River in front of a jetty on March 3.

The huge piles of drifting wood were noticed at around 10am in the town of Song, about 470km from the state capital of Kuching.

A resident, Mr Luke Antas, said the incident was the same as one in August 2021, when a pile of wood almost covered the path of the river.

He could not ascertain the type of wood in the logjam.

“Those of us at the Song riverbank market were surprised when the pile of wood drifted from the upstream side,” he said when contacted on March 3.

“Some believe that the big pile of wood came from (the) Ulu Katibas (area).”

He believed that the phenomenon may be due to the continuous heavy rain in upstream areas recently.

Meanwhile, Ms Carol Telesa said the town’s residents were shocked by the scene.

“People were surprised to see so many piles of driftwood. The situation is almost the same as what happened in 2010,” she added.

Facebook user Treena Mazda believes the cause was heavy rain in the upper Katibas River.

Katibas River is a tributary of the Rajang River.

The Facebook user advised those using the river to be careful when navigating their boats around the piles of wood. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK