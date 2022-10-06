Locked doors, steep stairs key factors in stadium tragedy

MALANG - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday, ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body Fifa could help fix some issues.

"The problem is with locked doors and stairs that were too steep," the President, commonly known as Jokowi, said during a visit to Malang, where he met victims' families and inspected the stadium.

Hundreds of fans were crushed on Saturday in one of the world's worst soccer disasters, as they fled an overpacked stadium in the town of Malang, after police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the losing side who had flooded the pitch.

The stampede killed at least 125 people in one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

Mr Widodo met relatives of the victims after arriving at the Saiful Anwar hospital in the East Javan city.

He then visited the Kanjuruhan Stadium, the scene of the disaster.

After his visit to the hospital, Mr Widodo said he wanted "to make sure that those who are treated at this hospital get the best service".

"I told the victims... to keep their spirits up and get well soon so they can return to their activities," he said, adding that all treatment costs would be borne by the government.

Earlier, Mr Widodo also handed compensation to the families of dead victims.

The President said a fact-finding team has been formed to look into the incident. The team will be led by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD.

Mr Widodo said he would order an audit of all football stadiums.

"I want to know the root of the problem that caused this tragedy so that we can get the best solution," he told reporters outside Saiful Anwar hospital. "I will order the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league."

The Indonesian leader's visit came as anger grew over police officers' response to a pitch invasion after fans of Arema FC tried to approach players following their defeat to fierce rivals Persebaya Surabaya. Police described the incident as a riot and said two officers were killed, but survivors accused them of overreacting.

"On Monday night, I spoke via phone with Fifa president Gianni Infantino. We spoke at length about the Kanjuruhan (Stadium) tragedy in Malang and the Fifa U-20. But any decision is the prerogative of Fifa," Mr Widodo said earlier.

Indonesia is due to host the 2023 Fifa Under-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, with 24 participating teams.

REUTERS, AFP