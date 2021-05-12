Lockdowns put damper on S-E Asia's economies

South-east Asia's economies will struggle against Covid-19 lockdowns this year even as early signs suggest a recovery for the region, helped by big dollops of foreign direct investment (FDI) and, for some, breakneck growth in exports to the United States and China.

Yesterday, Malaysia's central bank said its economy may grow by as much as 7.5 per cent this year even as the country prepares for a three-week lockdown starting today.