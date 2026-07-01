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Local councils in Selangor to hold off on summonses after cyberattack on parking app

SELANGOR - Local councils affected by a cyberattack on Malaysia’s Flexi Parking app have been requested to hold off on issuing summonses amid a temporary shutdown of the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) system.

State local government committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said the cyberattack, which paralysed parking payment platforms across 64 local councils nationwide, forced an immediate temporary shutdown of the SIP system.

The Flexi Parking app facilitates street, off-street and compound payments for parking.

“We are working hard on repairs, but the public will face problems paying for parking over these few days,” Ng told reporters after visiting the newly opened Stadium Shah Alam LRT station in Selangor on July 1.

“Because of this, we have officially requested all affected local councils not to summon motorists during this downtime,” he said, adding that there was a hack involving data transactions.

The security breach, which struck over the last 48 hours, disabled digital parking payments for hundreds of thousands of motorists both within Selangor and several other states utilising the same platform.

Operations were suspended to protect user data integrity and enable a forensic recovery process, said Ng.

When questioned about potential lapses in security prioritisation, he said the vulnerability did not stem from the state’s SIP private concessionaire Rantaian Mesra Sdn Bhd (RMSB).

“Instead, the breach targeted the centralised Flexi Parking platform which recently took over the network to manage parking, including in major Selangor cities and municipalities like Shah Alam, Subang Jaya and Selayang,” said Ng.

“This issue is not about the SIP private concessionaire,” he emphasised, noting that the transition to the nationwide Flexi Parking system was what triggered the widespread disruptions.

The system was taken offline not just to restore basic functionality, but also to ensure the continued security of the system and the absolute integrity of user data, he said.

Ng assured the public that “technical teams are working to resolve the crisis as soon as possible and to safely bring the secure payment services back online”. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK