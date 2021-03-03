Live rounds and tear gas fired again; at least three critically hurt

YANGON • Myanmar security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at protesters again yesterday, leaving at least three people critically injured as regional powers met to pressure the junta over its deadly crackdown.

Myanmar has seen weeks of mass protests demanding that the military release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained in a Feb 1 coup.

The authorities have in response steadily stepped up their use of force, using tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and, increasingly, live rounds.

Sunday was the bloodiest day since the military takeover, with the United Nations saying that at least 18 protesters were killed across the country.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) independently confirmed 11 deaths.

Another rally turned violent in the north-western town of Kale yesterday, when security forces opened fire on protesters, according to medics who witnessed events and treated those wounded.

"About 20 people were injured in a morning crackdown by police and soldiers in Kale," said a rescue worker, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions. "Three... were hit by live rounds and are in critical condition."

He said police had initially deployed tear gas and rubber bullets before doubling back with live rounds.

A doctor who treated the patients in a local hospital confirmed the number of people in critical condition.

"One was hit in his thigh and he's now under operation. Another one got hit in the abdomen and he requires blood transfusions... Another one got hit in the chest," he told AFP.

The bloodshed came the same day as the funeral in the commercial capital of Yangon for 23-year-old student Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing, who died on Sunday.

The mourners sang a revolutionary song as his coffin moved through a sea of thousands to an altar. Some climbed trees to catch a glimpse of the procession.

"No mercy, just bullies - dead bodies are here and there. Oh, the brave heroes who died for democracy," the mourners sang in unison as they flashed the three-finger salute - the protesters' symbol to denounce the military regime.

Protests also continued in several neighbourhoods of Yangon yesterday, with demonstrators wearing hard hats and wielding improvised homemade shields.

In Sanchaung township - which saw crackdowns in recent days - hundreds of police officers came out in force.

"They used tear gas and were shooting as well," said one resident.

More than 1,200 people have been arrested, charged and sentenced since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group, which said that some 900 of them are still behind bars.

But the number is likely to be far higher - state-run media reported that on Sunday alone, more than 1,300 people were arrested.

