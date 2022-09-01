Little sympathy for Rosmah after reports of luxurious lifestyle

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor wept in court on Thursday after being convicted for corruption, as she sought the court's compassion for her plight as a wife forced to lead the family on her own after her husband, former prime minister Najib Razak, was sent to prison.

But her tears are unlikely to gain her many sympathisers among ordinary Malaysians.

Details of her high-end lifestyle have been documented in the media for years, and used by critics to accuse her and Najib of being out of touch with the common folk and their daily struggles.

Shortly after Najib lost the 2018 election and his premiership, a police raid of properties linked to his family yielded an extraordinary hoard of luxury items worth a whopping RM1.1 billion (S$342.7 million) in total.

Among these were 12,000 pieces of jewellery, over 500 luxury handbags and 423 watches. Included in the haul was a made-to-order Hermes Birkin bag valued at RM1.6 million.

Najib, during the first of his five trials relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, admitted to spending over RM466,000 on a Chanel watch as a birthday present for Rosmah while the couple were in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2014.

The court would eventually convict him of misappropriating over RM42 million of public funds which found its way to his personal bank account - and helped pay for the watch.