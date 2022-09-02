Little sympathy for Najib's wife due to lavish lifestyle

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor wept in court on Thursday after being convicted for corruption, as she sought the court's compassion for her as a wife left to lead the family on her own after her husband, former prime minister Najib Razak, was sent to prison.

But her tears are unlikely to gain her much sympathy. Details of her high-end lifestyle have been documented in the media for years, and used by critics to accuse her and Najib of being out of touch with the common folk and their daily struggles.

Shortly after Najib lost the 2018 election, a police raid of properties linked to his family yielded an extraordinary hoard of luxury items worth RM1.1 billion (S$342.7 million) in total.

Among these were 12,000 pieces of jewellery, over 500 luxury handbags and 423 watches. Included in the haul was a Hermes Birkin bag valued at RM1.6 million.

Najib, during the first of his five trials relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, admitted to spending over RM466,000 on a Chanel watch as a birthday present for Rosmah while they were in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2014.

The court would eventually convict him of misappropriating over RM42 million of public funds which found its way to his bank account, and helped pay for the watch.

Even Rosmah's attempts to relate to the electorate have backfired. When Najib's government implemented the goods and services tax in 2015, she said she, too, had to cope with rising prices, inadvertently revealing she paid RM500 for a baju kurung, and RM1,200 for a home visit from a hairdresser. The monthly minimum wage at the time was RM900.

Rosmah, however, was not born in the lap of luxury. Her parents were schoolteachers. She courted attention soon after Najib became premier in 2009, when a special unit was established under the Prime Minister's office called FLOM, an acronym for the First Lady of Malaysia.

On Thursday in court, she again referred to herself as the former First Lady, and reiterated her contributions as patron of the child development foundation Permata. "This is something no other wife of a prime minister has ever done," she said.

Ram Anand