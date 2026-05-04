Lithium battery truck fire forces closures, safety checks on road to Bangkok

The fire broke out at around 7.30pm on May 3 on Thepherat Road, also known as Bang Na-Trat Road.

BANGKOK – Motorists in Thailand have been warned to expect heavy congestion after a truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire on Bang Na-Trat Road, forcing the authorities to close part of the inbound route to Bangkok.

The fire broke out at around 7.30pm on May 3 on Thepharat Road, also known as Bang Na-Trat Road, near kilometre 40. The blaze was difficult to control because of the chemical properties of the batteries, according to the report.

Heat from the fire also affected the Burapha Withi Expressway above the scene, causing concrete to crack and fall onto the road below.

As at the morning of May 4, battery debris remained on the left lane of the frontage road, with smoke and intermittent flames still being reported. Firefighters continued spraying water to prevent the blaze from flaring up again.

For safety reasons, officials have closed the main carriageway of Highway 34 at kilometre 40+500 inbound to Bangkok until further notice, pending a structural inspection of the Burapha Withi Expressway. The frontage road remains open, though traffic is heavy, while only the two right lanes of the expressway are usable.

Motorists are advised to allow at least one to two extra hours for travel or use Motorway Route 7 as an alternative. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK