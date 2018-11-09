Lion Air plane aborts take-off after wing hits pole

A Lion Air plane carrying 145 passengers was forced to abort its take-off from Indonesia's Bengkulu City on Wednesday night, after its left wing hit a pole.

Flight JT633 was due to depart Fatmawati SoekarnoAirport in south-western Sumatra for Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 6.20pm local time.

Local media outlets reported that the left wing of the aircraft hit a pole in front of the airport's VIP building as it was moving off.

The plane was forced to return to the departure terminal, and passengers were placed on another aircraft that left for Jakarta at about 10.10pm, reported CNN Indonesia.

Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation yesterday said it would be investigating the cause of the incident. The aircraft and pilots have been grounded while investigations are ongoing. The incident also resulted in flight delays for other airlines, including Batik Air.

Batik Air passenger Romidi Karnawan told CNN Indonesia that his flight to Jakarta, which was scheduled to take off at around 6pm, was delayed for about an hour.

Wednesday night's incident involving Lion Air came as the authorities extended search efforts till tomorrow for victims' bodies and a second black box from the low-cost airline's Flight JT610 which crashed on Oct 29, en route to Pangkal Pinang from Jakarta, killing all 189 on board.

Ng Huiwen