Lion Air, Garuda ordered to check B-737 Max 8 jets

The Indonesian authorities yesterday ordered Lion Air and Garuda to inspect their Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger jets, as an investigation into the crash of Lion Air Flight JT610 on Monday gets under way.

Boeing said it will be providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of the government authorities investigating the incident, as efforts to locate survivors and flight recorders from the ill-fated flight continue.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday wrote to President Joko Widodo to convey their condolences. Both leaders also told Mr Joko that Singapore stands ready to offer any assistance to the search and recovery efforts.

