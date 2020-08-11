Lim Guan Eng, wife and businesswoman face third charge over money laundering allegations

BUTTERWORTH, PENANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng is to be charged for the third time on Tuesday (Aug 11) under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act over a land deal.

Lim is to be charged alongside his wife Betty Chew Gek Cheng and businesswoman Phang Li Koon at the Sessions Court here.

Dozens of supporters and media personnel were seen outside the court since 7am on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lim pleaded not guilty to a charge of using his position as then chief minister of Penang to solicit a RM3.3mil (S$1.1 million) bribe related to the RM6.3bil Penang undersea tunnel project.

The 59-year-old was last week arrested and charged in Kuala Lumpur by the country's anti-corruption body with soliciting a bribe based on future profits for the same project.

Lim, who is contesting both charges, is out on a RM1 million bail.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) opposition politician has claimed that the corruption charges against him are a form of political persecution.

The RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project has been on the radar of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) since 2017.

But the investigation against Lim picked up pace only recently, months after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration lost federal power to the Perikatan Nasional following a series of defections.

Lim was finance minister for 22 months in the PH government, and is the secretary-general of DAP, which is the party with the most number of elected representatives in Parliament.

The veteran politician faces a jail term of up to 20 years if found guilty, similar to the penalty for the charge he faces in Kuala Lumpur.

The charge in Penang will also be transferred to the KL courts next month, meaning both of his corruption trials will take place in the Malaysian capital.