Lightning sparks 42 building fires in Malaysia

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Department director-general Nor Hisham Mohammad said the highest number of cases was recorded in April (13), followed by July (six), February, May, June and August (five each), and March (three).

PETALING JAYA – Lightning strikes triggered 42 building fires across Malaysia between January and August, according to the Fire and Rescue Department.

Department director-general Nor Hisham Mohammad said the highest number of cases was recorded in April (13), followed by July (six), February, May, June and August (five each), and March (three).

No cases were recorded in January, based on investigation statistics for such fires, which are classified as structural fires.

“Figures for April are also about 2.5 times higher than the monthly average of 5.3 cases for the eight-month period,” said Nor Hisham.

This sharp spike in April aligns with the inter-monsoon period between March and May – one of two such seasons experienced annually in Malaysia, with the second occurring between September and October.

During periods of adverse weather, Nor Hisham said the department handles various lightning-related emergencies, including structural fires and the resulting damages.

“When lightning strikes residences, commercial buildings, electrical substations or industrial facilities, the powerful electrical surges can damage roofs, building structures and electrical systems, or ignite fires.

“This situation necessitates immediate firefighting efforts and site stabilisation measures to prevent the fire from spreading.”

Nor Hisham said that the department also frequently deals with cases of open burning and forest fires during this period.

He added that the department’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services and special tactical units also respond to calls involving human injuries and secondary hazards.

“This includes evacuating individuals struck directly or indirectly while outdoors, as well as rescuing victims trapped by fallen trees or debris dislodged by lightning strikes,” he said.

Nor Hisham said that one of the key safety reminders for the public during lightning strikes is to always seek immediate shelter inside a sturdy building or an enclosed vehicle.

“ When outdoors, stay away from tall trees , utility poles, metal structures and bodies of water, as these conduct electricity.”

He also advised property owners to ensure buildings are equipped with properly installed lightning arresters and surge protection to safely ground electrical discharges and prevent damage. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK