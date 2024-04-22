Lift attack on Down Syndrome man sparked by old squabble, says Malaysian police

GEORGE TOWN, Penang - An old misunderstanding is said to be the reason why a 33-year-old man with Down Syndrome was scalded with hot water by a woman in a Bayan Lepas apartment building lift on April 19.

Balik Pulau district police chief Kamarul Rizal Jenal said initial investigations found the misunderstanding occurred several years ago between the 39-year-old suspect and the victim.

“The investigation is still ongoing but we found out there was some sort of argument between them several years ago,” he told the Malaysian media on April 22.

Mr Kamarul said both the victim and suspect knew each other as they live in the same building.

He said so far, police do not believe the suspect has any mental health problems, but added that they may ask the court to order further examination of the woman.

He said three individuals, including the victim, had their statements recorded so far.

Mr Kamarul also said the victim is still being treated at Penang Hospital.

He added that the suspect was detained on the day of the incident and remanded until April 24 to help the investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

At 9.24am on April 19, the victim was splashed with hot water by a woman at an apartment in Penang, with the man scalded on the front and back of his right side.

A 20-second video showing the man grimacing in pain was widely shared on social media. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK