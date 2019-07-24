Libel case against Philippine journalist opens

MANILA • High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opened yesterday in a case that she and press freedom advocates see as government retaliation for her news site's critical reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa, who leads the online outlet Rappler and was named a Time Magazine Person of the Year in 2018 for her journalism, is out on bail and faces years in prison if convicted under the Philippines' criminal cyber-libel law.

The news portal has written extensively and often critically on Mr Duterte's policies, including his deadly war on drugs that rights groups say may be a crime against humanity.

Besides the libel case, Ressa and Rappler have been hit with 10 other criminal charges over the past year, prompting allegations that the authorities are targeting her and her team for their work.

"The government hopes to intimidate us by siphoning both my personal time, our resources," Ressa, who was not in court, told Agence France-Presse. "I won't be intimidated. We continue to do our jobs. The mission of journalism has never been as important as it is today in the Philippines," she added.

Yesterday's hearing ended after testimony from one minor witness, and will resume next Tuesday.

The case centres on a Rappler report from 2012 about a businessman's alleged ties to a then-judge of the nation's top court.

Government investigators initially dismissed the businessman's 2017 complaint about the article, but state prosecutors later decided to file charges.



Maria Ressa's libel case has drawn global attention. She also faces tax and corporate fraud charges.



The legal foundation of the case is a controversial "cybercrime law" aimed at online offences ranging from hacking and Internet fraud to child pornography.

Ressa, 55, argues that the law did not take effect until months after the story was published.

Government lawyers say it is effectively a new article since Rappler had updated it in 2014 to fix a typographical error.

Mr Ryan Cruz, the businessman's lawyer, told reporters his client pursued the case against Rappler because it declined to remove the story from its website.

The libel case has drawn global attention, with former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright expressing concern over democratic rights. Rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who joined Ressa's legal team this month, said the case echoed a recurring theme in her work, where "journalists who expose abuses face arrest while those who commit the abuses do so with impunity".

Ressa, who has been arrested twice this year, also faces tax and corporate fraud charges, as does Rappler.

Mr Duterte, who denies being behind the case, has singled out Rappler for criticism, also banning it from covering his public events and forbidding officials from talking to Rappler reporters.

