Li Ka Shing says he's getting used to 'punches'

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's most prominent tycoon Li Ka Shing has said he is getting used to "the unfounded verbal and text punches" thrown at him in recent years.

Mr Li has faced withering attacks from mainland China and pro-Beijing forces in Hong Kong, including during the protests that have engulfed the city since early June.

After the 91-year-old billionaire in September called on both the authorities and protesters to exercise restraint, he was accused of "harbouring criminality" by the Chinese Communist Party's central legal affairs commission in Beijing.

A pro-Beijing trade union leader in Hong Kong posted a Facebook item mocking him as the "king of cockroaches".

Mr Li told Reuters in a statement: "In the world of social media, some people are hard at work in sowing toxic doubts and disinformation to undermine trust.

"It is hard not to be drawn into controversies these times."

Mr Li was responding, in writing, to questions from Reuters for a special report on how Beijing's attitude towards Hong Kong's tycoons has hardened under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While the city's rich were courted by China's leaders for many years, Mr Xi has made it clear he expects them to play their part in helping the central government maintain stability in the city. The Chinese President delivered that message to Hong Kong's tycoons during a 2017 meeting in the city.

Mr Li was asked by Reuters for his thoughts about the view that mainland control of Hong Kong is growing. "There are many differing opinions on 'one country, two systems', but the road we are on is fine," Mr Li's spokesman said.

"It requires a tangible commitment from both sides, calls for institutional innovation and not a merger."

