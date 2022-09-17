Letter From Prachin Buri

Vet's actions highlight onerous task of Thai wildlife guardians

Her quick thinking and steely determination helped save the lives of an elephant and its trapped calf while ensuring her fellow rescuers were not harmed in the process

Tan Hui Yee
Indochina Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
4 min ago
PRACHIN BURI, Thailand - One wet morning in July, an elephant calf strayed out of the forest in Thailand's Khao Yai National Park onto the grounds of a golf resort in Nakhon Nayok province. It fell into a manhole so deep that its mother could not help. But the adult elephant charged at people who tried to go near its baby.

A rescue team that included officers from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) sedated the mother elephant, but it stepped towards the pit using its last ounce of strength, slumping over the hole where its calf was trapped.

