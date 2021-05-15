MALAYSIA’S MCO 3.0

Lengthy family separation for Malaysians here

Eileen Ng‍ Regional Correspondent In Singapore
  • Published
    4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

He had plans to return to Malaysia in July to attend his sister's wedding and to get married as well. But Mr Akmal Amril now doubts he can do so because the rising Covid-19 cases in both Singapore and his home country has led to tighter border curbs.

Preparations for both weddings are already under way and he was looking forward to returning home to Johor Baru for at least two months, said the factory worker, whose wedding is scheduled to take place in August. Now, the plans are up in the air due to the costs and time involved in undergoing quarantine in both countries.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 15, 2021, with the headline 'Lengthy family separation for Malaysians here'. Subscribe
Topics: 