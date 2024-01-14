Leaders and blue bloods descend on Brunei for royal wedding climax

BRUNEI - Lavish celebrations for the wedding of Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen and his wife will climax on Jan 14 with a glittering ceremony attended by government leaders and blue-blooded guests from around the world.

Prince Mateen, 32, and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, 29, will make their first public appearance as a married couple in a procession through the normally sleepy capital Bandar Seri Begawan that is expected to draw thousands of onlookers.

The popular prince was Asia’s most eligible bachelor until Jan 11 when he tied the knot with Ms Anisha Rosnah, who is from a prominent family in Brunei.

Mateen’s father is Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the world’s longest reigning monarch and once the richest man on the planet.

The Sultan’s palace has not yet unveiled the guest list for Jan 14, but royals from Asia, Europe and the Middle East have previously joined royal wedding celebrations in the energy-rich nation.

Neighbouring Malaysia’s Sultan Abdullah Shah has said he would be there.

It was unclear who would represent the royal family of Britain, Brunei’s former colonial ruler, after Kensington Palace said Prince William and wife Catherine would not attend.

Prince Mateen had accompanied his father to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in May last year, and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have also confirmed their attendance.