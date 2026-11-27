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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (above) said he had spoken with Google’s president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat on Nov 26.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s lawsuits against Google over alleged failures to tackle harmful online content will not affect the US tech giant’s investments in the country, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Nov 27 .

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said on Nov 25 it was suing Google for US$146 million (S$188.3 million).

The case has prompted concerns about whether it would affect the company’s plans to sink billions of dollars into the South-east Asian nation to build data centres and other infrastructure.

Anwar defended the legal action on Nov 27 , saying Google had been slow to respond to complaints, with some left unanswered for up to half a year.

The lawsuits “will not affect (the investments)”, he told reporters in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

“There are cases of online gambling that we have reported, but after six months, no actions have been taken,” said Anwar.

The MCMC alleges that Google-owned YouTube failed to adequately address online gambling, scams and fraud on its platform and did not take proactive action against harmful content published by a controversial local blogger.

Google announced plans in November to invest US$15 billion in Malaysia over the next two years to build data centres and other infrastructure, expanding on a US$2 billion investment disclosed in 2024.

The country is South-east Asia’s fastest-growing hub for new data centres, which come crammed with servers that can train and run AI tools such as chatbots and image generators.

Anwar said he had spoken with Google’s president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat on Nov 26 .

“I contacted Ruth Porat yesterday and she told me that Google would cooperate to address the issues,” he said.

Malaysia has previously taken action against other major social media platforms, including TikTok, over allegations that they failed to remove content deemed “grossly offensive”. AFP