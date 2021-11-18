Lawmakers reject Bill to weaken Thai military's role

BANGKOK • Thailand's legislature shot down a draft Bill aimed at strengthening democracy, in which its backers sought to scrap or overhaul key institutions they said had been hijacked by the military elite.

A joint session of the Lower House of Parliament and the Senate voted 473 to 206 to reject the Bill, with six abstentions, which called for a Constitution passed under a military junta in 2017 to be changed to ensure a clear separation of powers.

Thailand's government is still led by the architects of a 2014 coup, who remained in power after a 2019 election that its rivals say was stacked in the military's favour. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the coup leader, denied that.

The draft, backed by 130,000 petitioners, sought to abolish the 250-seat junta-appointed Senate and restructure the Constitutional Court and key state agencies. The government's critics, including a formidable student-led protest movement that emerged last year, say democracy has been subverted by the military and its royalist allies, who wield influence over independent institutions.

"The 2017 Constitution protects and enables General Prayut to extend his power by providing mechanisms of control through the Senate and independent agencies," one of the Bill's proponents, Mr Parit Wacharasindhu, told legislators.

Since 2019, 21 Bills have been proposed to Parliament seeking constitutional amendments. Only one of these, seeking changes to the balloting system, has been passed.

REUTERS