Lawmakers press Malaysia govt to disclose findings from probe into ex-graft chief Azam Baki

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Malaysia’s then Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki taking part in a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on March 4.

– Some Malaysian lawmakers from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s party have urged his government to disclose findings from investigations into a former anti-graft chief’s shareholdings, Malaysiakini reported on July 1 .

Wong Chen, an MP from the People’s Justice Party, said two investigations have been carried out into former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki’s stock holdings, but none of the findings have yet been made public. Azam retired as MACC chief in May.

“Not answering or not moving forward or not investigating or revealing the investigation done is not good governance,” said Wong, who represented four other lawmakers from Anwar’s party, at a press conference in Parliament. “Someone retiring doesn’t mean whatever was done previously is enough.”

Anwar’s Cabinet ordered a probe into Azam’s shareholdings after Bloomberg News reported in February that he held stock in a financial services firm that was worth more than the allowed limit for public officials. Azam has denied that he did anything wrong.

The shareholding probe was carried out by a three-person team of senior public servants led by the attorney-general. Findings were reported to Cabinet, and the chief secretary to the government was asked in March to take next steps, but the report was not made public.

Another investigation was ordered following a separate news story in February, in which Bloomberg reported allegations that MACC officials colluded with a network of businessmen nicknamed the corporate mafia to intimidate executives and oust them from their companies. The MACC denied the allegations. The Cabinet ordered law enforcement agencies, including the MACC, to investigate the matter.

A representative for the Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment on July 1 regarding the local media report.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in April that Malaysia’s government would make any findings public once both investigations are completed.

Anwar’s party has 29 lawmakers in Parliament after two resigned in May to start their own party. One of them, former cabinet minister Rafizi Ramli, is a vocal critic of Azam and has led protests calling for his resignation. BLOOMBERG