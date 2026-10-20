Launderette underwear thief jailed nine months in Melaka

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The court heard that Mohammad Hamdan Awal had stolen the garments to smell them for sexual gratification.

MELAKA – A 39-year-old deliveryman who stole a woman’s underwear from a self-service launderette has been sentenced to nine months in jail by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court in Melaka.

Magistrate Nur Afiqah Radhiah Zainurin meted out the sentence after Mohammad Hamdan Awal pleaded guilty on Oct 20.

The accused was charged with stealing several pieces of underwear belonging to a 26-year-old woman at about 2.30am on Oct 11.

The court heard that he had stolen the garments to smell them for sexual gratification.

The charge was framed under Section 380 of Malaysia’s Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and liability to a fine upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the woman’s husband was doing laundry at a self-service launderette in Taman Tanjung Minyak Setia in Melaka when he discovered that six of his wife’s undergarments were missing.

The man lodged a police report after a check of the closed-circuit television footage showed the accused taking his wife’s bras and panties.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Nur Zaidah Muhamad Zailani sought a deterrent sentence, citing the nature of the items stolen and the accused’s motive.

The accused was represented by lawyer Amritpal Singh.

The court ordered the accused to serve his sentence from the date of his arrest on Oct 16. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK