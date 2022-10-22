Last-ditch effort against a snaring scourge in Cambodia

PREAH VIHEAR PROVINCE, Cambodia — If poachers cannot be stopped from setting snares, then perhaps wildlife can be prevented from falling into their traps.

At Phnom Tnout Wildlife Sanctuary in northern Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, a literally last-ditch attempt to save the wild animals of the forest is taking shape.

So far, the trench that is being dug is about 17km long, and about 5.5m wide and 2.5m deep on average. The aim is to have it completely encircle the 7,000ha core area of the sanctuary so that wild animals do not venture beyond it and into closer proximity to those hunting them.

There is another 15km left to go, estimated American Ben Davis, the founder of ecotourism lodge BeTreed Adventures who is leading the effort, with funding from other parties including the Cambodian government.

Elsewhere in the 40,000ha sanctuary, farmland for crops such as cassava and maize has replaced forests, and trails cut by humans through the vegetation have also brought villagers into closer contact with wildlife.

Farms that existed before the area was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 2017 have been allowed to remain. But the lack of a buffer zone between the two types of land use is hurting conservation efforts and increasing human-wildlife conflict, said Mr Davis.

The result: Wildlife populations are in fast decline, with animals trapped to reduce damage to crops, and to feed the swelling demand for their meat and for exotic pets from people in other cities or countries.

While hunting for subsistence is an age-old practice in South-east Asia, commercial pressures and cheaper snares that are easier to set are causing animals to be taken from forests faster than they can reproduce.

“Twenty years ago, everybody was out setting snares all through Preah Vihear, and catching stuff, you know, just tonnes and tonnes of wildlife every day,” said Mr Davis. “But now, outside the protected area, there’s almost nothing left.”

Mr Davis, who founded the eco-lodge in 2012, acknowledged that the ditch is no perfect solution since animals would be confined to the core area. Digging the trench would also involve the clearance of tracts of forests.

But he said he sees no other solutions to saving wildlife from the snaring scourge.

Over the last two decades that Mr Davis has lived in Preah Vihear, he has watched as the contraptions have become cheaper, simpler and far more common.

Despite daily patrols by rangers, Mr Davis said, it is impossible to weed out all the snares – relatively simple traps with a noose for snagging the neck, torso or leg of an animal.