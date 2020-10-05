Lapping up the blessings at a drive-through ceremony

Coronavirus-wary animal owners in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony yesterday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. From a safe distance inside their owners' cars, cats, dogs and birds were sprinkled with holy water by a Catholic priest in Manila, as the nation's coronavirus cases continued to surge. Organisers and participants said this year's unusual way of blessing pets for World Animal Day, celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare, ensured social distancing.