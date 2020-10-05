Coronavirus-wary animal owners in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony yesterday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. From a safe distance inside their owners' cars, cats, dogs and birds were sprinkled with holy water by a Catholic priest in Manila, as the nation's coronavirus cases continued to surge. Organisers and participants said this year's unusual way of blessing pets for World Animal Day, celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare, ensured social distancing.
Lapping up the blessings at a drive-through ceremony
Published3 min ago
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to The Straits Times and more at S$ 0.99/month.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month
Get unlimited access at $0.99/month*
Latest headlines and exclusive stories
In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
*Terms and conditions apply.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 05, 2020, with the headline 'Lapping up the blessings at a drive-through ceremony'. Print Edition | Subscribe