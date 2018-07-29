Laos tragedy: Thick mud hampers rescue efforts

Published
29 min ago

ATTAPEU (Laos) • Rescuers battled thick mud and flood waters across a swath of remote southern Laos to find survivors of last Monday's deadly dam burst that submerged entire villages.

The exact number of dead and missing remains unclear because of the complexity of the rescue operation and contradictory official statements.

Rescue mission head Kumriang Authakaison said yesterday that eight people were confirmed dead, down from 27 reported earlier. He added that 123 were confirmed missing. But Attapeu province committee deputy secretary Meenaporn Chaichompoo said a day earlier that "we can't find 1,126 people".

Questions are being raised about the quality of the construction of the US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) dam.

Laos Energy and Mines Minister Khammany Inthirath said in a radio interview last Friday: "It might be construction technique that led to the collapse."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 29, 2018, with the headline 'Laos tragedy: Thick mud hampers rescue efforts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
7 dishes to satisfy your cheese craving
Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean