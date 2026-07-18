Laos says cannot determine cause of 2024 tourist deaths linked to tainted alcohol

Two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians died following what media reports said was a night out on the town in Vang Vieng in November 2024.

VIENTIANE – Laotian authorities said on July 18 they could not determine blame or the cause of the deaths in 2024 of six tourists previously linked to methanol-tainted alcohol.

Two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians died following what media reports said was a night out on the town in Vang Vieng in November that year.

“To date, authorities do not yet have evidence that can establish whether the deaths... were caused by the actions of any individual or by any particular cause, because no autopsies were conducted on the bodies,” the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. AFP