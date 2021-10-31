Laos further extends lockdown as Covid-19 cases keep rising

VIENTIANE (XINHUA) - The Lao government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country for 15 more days, as the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

The lockdown measures are necessary as the virus has spread across Laos, and the country has recorded hundreds of locally transmitted cases in recent days, deputy head of the Prime Minister's Office Thipphakone Chanthavongsa told a press conference in capital Vientiane on Saturday (Oct 30).

Restrictions are necessary to protect Lao citizens and foreign residents living in Laos from Covid-19, while preventing as many deaths as possible, said Ms Thipphakone.

The National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on Sunday reported 679 new locally transmitted cases and six imported cases.

Among the community cases, 284 were reported in Lao capital Vientiane and 122 in Vientiane province.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Laos reached 40,271 with 65 deaths. Laos reported its first two Covid-19 cases on March 24 last year.