Langkawi reopens to domestic tourists but some cautious

LANGKAWI • Five-star hotels on Malaysia's Langkawi island are reporting high occupancy with attractive promotional rates being offered, as the island is reopened for domestic travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Kedah and Perlis deputy chairman Razmi Rahmat said there was an increase in bookings, with many five-star hotels maintaining an 80 per cent occupancy rate.

"Some of the five-star hotels even reached 100 per cent bookings since the reopening of the island to tourists on Thursday," he said on Friday.

He said promotional rates and tie-up programmes between several five-star hotels and airline companies were among the reasons why these hotels were most sought after by high-end tourists.

Another reason is that these expensive hotels are now priced at an affordable rate, he added.

Meanwhile, some Malaysians are less than thrilled about the tourism bubble.

"A holiday is the last thing on my family's mind now. We are still seeing so many cases reported daily," said Ms Mary Kwan, a housewife, who would rather not take any chances.

"Let the other tourists have all the fun first. For now, I am still more comfortable staying at home and away from crowded places."

More than 2,500 holidaymakers were screened yesterday before entering Langkawi and one of them tested positive for Covid-19.

The traveller was given 10 days of quarantine, said Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah, the director-general of health.

